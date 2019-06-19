Family Fare Grocery Chain Using Digital Merchandising Displays And End-Caps

Here are a couple of different digital merchandising displays put together for the Family Fare supermarket chain by another Grand Rapids’ MI-based company, Freshwater Digital.

One is a digital end cap marketing what I assume are hemp-based CBD oil products, with the interesting wrinkle that a small tablet is down at waist level to enable interactive and still be ADA compliant (so wheelchair users, for example, can use the set-up).

The other is a lift and learn-style piece for a beauty brand. It is described as wireless. I am guessing that there is some sort of RFID reader inside that white box, as opposed to something having to do with networking.

I like – because they don’t look just stuck in to the store, particularly the second one.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
