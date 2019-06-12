Ian Dallimore On Growing Digital Inside Lamar Advertising

In the out of home space, Lamar Advertising is huge. The Baton Rouge-based media company is in 160 metro areas in the US, and has more than 3,300 roadside digital billboards.

The company is steadily adding more digital, notably in environments like airports. Lamar just lit up an impressive and expensive network inside the baggage area at the domestic terminal of Las Vegas’s airport.

Ian Dallimore heads digital for Lamar – a gig that has him working with out of home specialists, brands and the vendors who feed into the technology ecosystem.

We get into a bunch of things in this chat – including data-driven advertising, programmatic and what people should know when they dip their toes into digital out of home.

