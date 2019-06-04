Planar Revives Line Transparent OLED Line; Showing At InfoComm

Planar has resumed marketing a transparent OLED, about five years after first launching a product and then pulling it because of supply issues from the original manufacturer/supplier.

The new LookThru Transparent OLED Display, says Planar in a press release, builds on the frameless glass design of the original version, enabling customers to overlay digital content and imagery over actual objects to create unique, eye-catching installations. Suitable both as a standalone product and for tiled installations, the 55-inch display is ideal for a wide range of applications including retail merchandising, corporate displays, museum exhibits, award and trophy cases, and tradeshow exhibits.

The screen will be on view at the Leyard/Planar stand next week at InfoComm 2019.

“The customer demand for a next-generation Planar LookThru display has been truly unprecedented,” says Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “We’re thrilled to announce this new product, which brings to life the amazing variety of creative designs our customers envision for their organizations.”

The 55-inch displays can be tiled to create larger canvases. The key attributes being touted:

BIG color range

[email protected]

HDCP 2.2 content protection compliance

High durability using Planar’s ERO-OLED bonded protective glass

Units start shipping this summer. No price provided, but KA CHING! Originals were $15K, but that was five years ago. These will be substantially less, I am guessing.

They’re meant for premium applications and suited to things like merchandising, and probably some interesting things like museum and gallery exhibits.

LG also has transparent OLED product and this may be, originally, an LG OLED, but then Planar tweaks and does its own version.