Intersection Does Deal To Equip LA Metro Line With Smart City-style InfoStations

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has done a deal with the media and tech company Intersection to install a new messaging and advertising network on the southern portion of the system’s Blue line, as part of rail line improvements.

Customers riding the Metro Blue Line between Long Beach and Compton Stations will see new IxNTouch information screens at each station. The interactive touch screens have train and bus arrival times, service alerts and advisories, and system and connections maps, as well as other digital tools.

Once fully rolled out, the network will allow Metro to target information and messages systemwide, by line, by station and even individual station screen.

Metro and Intersection will install nearly 100 digital screens by the time the improvements are complete this fall. IxNTouch panels will be located on station platforms, mezzanines and plazas, with at least two screens at every station.

The infrastructure is going in on Intersection’s nickel, with the media company planning to recover that and more through OOH advertising. Intersection says it is investing nearly $20 million in digital equipment on the Metro rail system.

Intersection’s media network has a footprint in the top six U.S. media markets – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Dallas, and is also in Charlotte, Houston, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and London (UK).