Astonishing: AI Brings A Selfie-Friendly Salvador Dali Back To Life At His Florida Museum

Hat Tip Kevin Cosbey/Arrow for spotting this project …

This is flat-out astonishing – a museum that used AI deep fake technology to bring a dead artist back to virtual life at the museum built in his honor.

The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida partnered with Goodby Silverstein & Partners to create an Artificial Intelligence experience that lets visitors interact with Salvador Dali, who’s been gone for more than three decades.

AI software took old videos of Dali and painstakingly recreated the man in accurate visuals and voice.

As INAVATE reports:

Over 1,000 hours of machine learning was required to perfect the system, analysing his likeness, speech and writings to create a representation of Dalí that mimics the finest details of the artist’s movements and speech.

An actor with an identical body shape was used in combination with the AI superimposed over the actor, incorporating an additional voice actor

Three interactive, life-size screens were used in the Dalí Museum in St Petersburg, Florida, with 125 interactive videos and 190,512 combinations of movement and speech to engage visitors in a way previously unexplored in the art world to provide an experience that is unique and personalised to each visitor.

As a final surprise in true Dalí surrealist fashion, visitors have an opportunity to take a selfie with Dalí, taken on the virtual artist’s own phone.

Watch the video:

The selfie thing at the end is sooo clever!

No end of really bad shit is probably coming our way in the next US election, that will uses deep fake tech to have candidates and others say things they didn’t actually say, but this project shows it has some capabilities that are positive.

Award nominee, all the way …