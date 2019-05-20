LED Board in Flames In Times Square A Mitsubishi, But Not Clear Display Was Fire Origin

That media display board that was on fire on the weekend was indeed a Mitsubishi LED display, but I’ve not yet found anything online explaining what happened.

A creative friend who has generated content for that set of screens in Times Square suggested the fire may have been in the lighting columns that flank both sides of the screen. The video certainly suggests the fire is on the left edge of the screen, which kept playing until someone powered it down.

TIMES SQUARE: Video shows a billboard on fire in Times Square. The FDNY has responded to the scene at 43rd Street and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/irfAhuTmia — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 18, 2019

It looks like the light strips on either side of the screen lit on fire and took a few panels down with it. Sad, that was one of the first outdoor spectaculars I ever designed ads for. — Aaron Campus (@blinkmm) May 19, 2019

It’s easy to to look at this incident and see a problem owing to LED tech, but the screen may well have been collateral damage, with the origins in something like the lighting ballasts or wiring.

Anyone know more?