Big DOOH LED Display Board Catches Fire In Times Square

A big LED display on the Reuters building in Times Square in New York, one of a few displays on the building, caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

One side of the display burned, raining debris as it kept on playing ads.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and no one was injured.

There are not a lot of details, notably an answer to the big question of what happened. It is a Mitsubishi board, I am told by an industry insider who would know. But it is not at all clear that the board itself caught fire, or something adjacent. It kept running, which says it definitely wasn’t the control system.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
Big DOOH LED Display Board Catches Fire In Times Square https://t.co/nzgOEKxtxj https://t.co/Q5fN6kYbnN - 15 mins ago
