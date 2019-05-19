Big DOOH LED Display Board Catches Fire In Times Square

A big LED display on the Reuters building in Times Square in New York, one of a few displays on the building, caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

One side of the display burned, raining debris as it kept on playing ads.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and no one was injured.

There are not a lot of details, notably an answer to the big question of what happened. It is a Mitsubishi board, I am told by an industry insider who would know. But it is not at all clear that the board itself caught fire, or something adjacent. It kept running, which says it definitely wasn’t the control system.