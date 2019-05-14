Screenfeed Adds Full Customization Capabilities To Its News Feeds

News feeds from data providers have typically come in one of two ways: raw XML or other feeds that could be flowed into templates; or pre-designed, finished feeds with the look and feel already sorted out.

Now Minneapolis-based Screenfeed has added new capabilities that allow top-to-bottom customizability for their customers.

“News is, by its nature supposed to be the most interesting stories at that time which helps attract attention, and it changes by the hour so it keeps screens fresh. To make news even more effective, we’re providing a great way for our customers to take more control over their news,” says Jeremy Gavin, CEO and Head Content “Chef” at Screenfeed.

New controls allow Screenfeed’s users to select preferred news sources, customize colors and fonts, and choose from multiple design themes featuring full HTML5 animation.

“We’ve also launched our new Screenfeed companion app in the App Store and Google Play to provide the easiest way to approve or remove news from your screens anytime,” adds Gavin.

Says a press release:

Customers looking to leverage some of the most trusted news sources in the business won’t be disappointed – with options like the Associated Press, Reuters, The Canadian Press, and even Screenfeed’s own hand-crafted News in Pictures, subscribers can trust the coverage and reliability their audiences expect.

For networks looking for an extra layer of control over incoming news stories, Screenfeed offers automated moderation by way of keyword filtering – which ensures certain topics, people, or competitors are left out of the mix.

Screenfeed’s revamp of news content unlocks the power to customize the look and feel of three new design themes. For networks wanting to align the visuals of their news more closely to their broader visual identity – matching a theme’s color palette or typography with network branding can be completed quickly within Screenfeed’s user-friendly customization menu.

Each design theme also boasts eye-grabbing html motion design complete with animated intros that will help boost the perceived production value to viewers. The new themes are built responsively, so whether customers choose to fill a standard, portrait, sidebar, or other zone with their news, they can rest assured the design will still look sharp.

Screenfeed – a BIG supporter of 16:9 for many years now – does nice work, and has a knack for innovating in what could be an otherwise predictable set of services.