Reports: NewAd Acquired By Canadian Telecoms And Media Giant Bell

Have seen congratulatory messages and revised Linkedin profiles, as well as some third-party coverage, indicating Montreal-based out of home media company NewAd has been acquired by Bell Media, the Canadian telecoms and media conglomerate.

NewAd built its business putting out of home posters in bars and restaurants, competing across Canada with another Montreal company, Zoom.

The deal will see NewAd’s portfolio – which started as analog but added digital – rolled into Bell-owned Astral’s OOH operations.

Bell said in an email that went, presumably, to media buyers that NewAd’s addition provides a lot of indoor ad faces across the country and particularly out west.

I’ve not been able to find a press release anywhere on this (let’s assume that’s being planned and will have more fanfare), so I kinda pieced this together. I also had private confirmation from a contact who would know, and a message in to a NewAd contact.

Not sure if Campsite, the programmatic ads service that spun out of NewAd, is part of the deal. Campsite has a partnership in place with Bell dating back to last fall.

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
