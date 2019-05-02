Adspace Rebrands As Lightbox OOH Video Network

One of the genuine pioneers in digital OOH networks has re-branded – with Adspace known going forward as Lightbox OOH Video Network.

The media company – which builds its business around big displays in shopping mall concourses – says the new handle better suits the shifting demands of the advertising industry.

“Today’s marketers increasingly demand trusted environments and contextually relevant channels,” says Lightbox CEO Greg Glenday. “Lightbox offers something exciting and effective that couldn’t be more of the moment. It only seemed right to rebrand ourselves in a way that reflects the growing power of our incredibly unique platform.”

Glenday previously ran sales for Shazam, and was hired last year to “reposition the twenty one year-old company in keeping with previous evolutions he helped oversee at Clear Channel and Undertone, and Shazam, among others,” says the PR.

“Some people still think of us as traditional out-of-home, but Lightbox today is so much more,” he adds. “We believe that our national digital-video footprint makes us a must-have on every plan. I’m delighted to now have a name that signals that energy.”

“Adspace sounded like a pure inventory play. Lightbox is more about what they truly offer: a targeted channel with genuine scale,” says Billy Long, EVP, OOH Practice at Publicis Media.

Long, in the PR, also says he sees the rebrand as a differentiator in the market. “Lightbox signals a more specific point-of-view, with the ‘light’ evoking a sense of brand safety that’s such an important consideration for our clients. The fact that it conjures up an image of a magnet for consumers makes it even more fitting for the digital out-of-home space.”

Lightbox has some 4,500 screens in more than 300 malls in the U.S.