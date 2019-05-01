NYC Bans Booze Ads On Street-Level OOH Media

This is a development I’m sure out of home media companies hope doesn’t become a trend – banning booze ads on things like transit shelters.

The City of New York has followed the lead of its Metropolitan Transportation Authority by banning alcohol-related advertising on most city-owned properties. The MTA, 18 months ago, had banned that ad category from subway cars and in stations.

The ban, announced Tuesday, affects bus shelters, newsstands, phone booths, Wi-Fi LinkNYC kiosks and recycling kiosks.

The order will take effect immediately, meaning any future contracts or contract renewals must exclude alcohol from the advertisements. Existing ads in these spaces will be allowed to remain until their contract terms end. In addition, venues currently permitted to sell alcohol, such as restaurants, stadiums, and concerts halls, are exempt from the ban.

“There’s no doubt that far too many New Yorkers struggle with serious substance misuse issues, among them excessive drinking,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This order banning alcohol ads from City property reaffirms our commitment to health equity and our stand to protect the well-being of all New Yorkers.”

The city is arguing that the $2.7 million its mediaco partners generated for it from booze ads in out of home is less than the costs brought on to the city by the effects of overconsumption.