AOPEN Announces New Sets Of Windows-based Digital Signage Players

Taiwan tech company AOPEN has announced a set of new media players aimed primarily at digital signage applications, including a couple that serve what would seem to be the diminishing demand for Windows.

There are still lots of companies using Windows, but everything I hear suggests the industry is widely adopting Linux and Android devices and SOC displays, as well as BrightSign and IAdea special purpose boxes.

One is the latest version of the Digital Engine it has been marketing for more than 10 years. There are two versions, and they support Intel CPUs all the way up to an i7. They can do up to two simultaneous 4K outputs.

The other new unit is a super-slim fanless unit reminiscent of the commercial Chromebox that AOPEN has been marketing. It can also do 2 4K outs at 30 frames per second.

About a month ago, AOPEN also announced a 2nd generation of its commercial Chromebox, with, predictably, more horsepower.