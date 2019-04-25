Movie Campaign Turns Mall Digitak Kiosks Into Pikachus

Digital OOH street furniture has long been a preferred medium for movie launches, but this is the first time I think I’ve seen them fully adapted to take on the character of a new film.

This a mall kiosk in the UK, running on a JCDecaux screen, for a new movie called Detective Pikachu about Pokemons, which are … I’m not really sure. Once again – I’m old.

A similar thing was done in Spain, and that suggests this is being done broadly in major movie markets.

Pretty clever, though a lot more labor-intensive than a normal digitally-delivered campaign.

