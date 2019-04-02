DPAA Firms Up Plans For May 29th Video Everywhere Canada Summit

The DPAA has firmed up plans for what will be the second Video Everywhere Canada Summit, on May 29 in Toronto.

The Summit is back at the The Rec Room – a huge bar and entertainment complex run by Cineplex, that’s in the shadow of the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre (where the Blue Jays plays). In other words, it’s relatively handy for locals and out-of-towners.

The agenda, says the DPAA, includes programmatic, multi-screen engagement, mobile/location data, the latest in DOOH advertising and case studies illustrating out-of-home’s (OOH) impact on consumer behavior.

From the PR:

The event is targeted to executives representing brands, agencies, the OOH industry, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising.

Stuart Garvie, CEO of GroupM Canada, will headline an all-star lineup of agency and brand executives.

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, said, “The overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s inaugural Video Everywhere Canada Summit made it clear to us that there was strong interest in making this an annual event. It also demonstrated that the Canadian OOH market is vibrant and full of innovation. We eagerly look forward to another day of informative, thought-provoking discussion on May 29.”

Last year’s Video Everywhere Canada Summit attracted 320 attendees, a number expected to be surpassed at this year’s event. A limited number of sponsorships and exhibit spaces are still available from DPAA.

Toronto is a logical home for the event – as it is home to many/most of the country’s largest media agencies. The DPAA’s membership includes several Canadian-based companies, including AdStash, Astral/Bell, Atedra, Ayuda, BroadSign, Cineplex Digital Media, FrontRunner, Hivestack, MediaCity, Novus, Outfront Canada, Pattison/Onestop, Rouge Media and Zoom Media.