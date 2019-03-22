DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Hitachi Takes The Touch Out Of Interactive

Hitachi America, Ltd. – DSE Booth Number #2247

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths? 
We offer a new no-touch interactive system that is fun to use. Simply point at an on-screen picture and a “ding-dong” sound confirms your selection without your finger touching the screen! No-Touch = No-Germs and no screens to clean.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about? 
We offer a no-touch interactive signage system for good, clean fun. No-germs and no screens to clean.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth? 
Our customer will be looking for a fun and unique interactive system that works without touching the screen for their hotel lobby, auto showroom or real estate office or office window. The system can also work projected onto a shop window for extended hours for passers-by.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years? 
This is our first show.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching? 
Fun interactive sign systems.

What’s your favorite part of the week? 
Seeing all the new display and interactive technologies.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
