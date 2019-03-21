So, That ISE In India, That’s Not Us …

The organization behind the biggest pro AV trade show on the planet has issued a statement that makes it clear a trade show in India with a suspiciously similar name is unrelated.

Integrated Systems Events, which runs Integrated Systems Europe (or ISE), says it has no connection to AV Integrated Systems Expo Mumbai, which uses AV-ISE as the shortened version.

“They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” says Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events. “We put a lot of time, resource and effort into creating a show experience at Integrated Systems Europe that is second to none. We trust that, when deciding whether to attend any given show, AV and systems integration professionals will look beyond the chosen name and make their own judgements.”

ISE is co-owned by AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, and CEDIA, the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (focused on the residential market).

The Indian show appears to be a bolt-on to an existing trade show called Palm Expo. To be fair to the organizers, the use of ISE is subtle, with a navigation bar reference on the website to AV ISE magazine. But when the show was announced last year, the show was expressly referred to as AV-ISE.

I assume the ISE statement is pretty much all Integrated Systems Events can do about something that kinda sorta looks like trademark infringement, but might not get anywhere in whatever court system was used. Calling it ISE India would have been more of a dead-certain reason to release the lawyers.