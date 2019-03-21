DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Four Winds Interactive Showcasing FWI Cloud For Enterprise Networks

Four Winds Interactive – Booth 2212

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’ve always had the most powerful digital signage platform available, but we’ve made some major software updates over the past year that make it easier than ever to tap into the power we provide.

Specifically, we launched FWI Cloud, a modern, mobile-friendly user interface designed to revolutionize the way our clients empower enterprise-wide content contribution and manage their users as well as devices.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about? (Basically what are we showcasing most)

It’s really about how we’re setting our clients up for success with the strategy, team and tools for their global digital signage networks. We’ll share the 5 keys to craft a successful strategy and ensure the right team is in place to execute on that strategy. Plus, we’ll give hands-on demonstrations of the tools that power enterprise-grade digital signage networks. It’s a powerful way to ensure success for our clients.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who has screens deployed and is looking for a more powerful software platform. Anyone who is spinning up a new project and needs some help getting started. Anyone who has an existing software solution but wants something more powerful and easy to use.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our 11th year at DSE. Over the last 5 years, we feel like the attendee profile has become so much better–with bigger companies and more sophisticated projects. And we’re no longer selling the need for digital signage, as that need has already been established across every industry. Instead, organizations are looking for a way to better manage their content, scale quickly and accelerate the time-to-value on enterprise implementations—which puts us in the best possible position to meet those needs.