Amtrak Poised To Issue Ad Network RFP For Main, Satellite Rail Stations

US national rail operator Amtrak will be issuing an RFP for a company – presumably an OOH media company – to build out a multi-city screen network that puts advertising in front of 200 million or more travelers and commuters.

Amtrak’s Advertising RFP is expected to be issued online within the next 3-4 days, which is really unfortunate timing, given a lot of the interested parties will have people out of town and way away from desks, attending Digital Signage Expo. If the response time is tight, a few people might be walking the show and then heading back to their rooms, and ordering food in, while they get to responses.

Amtrak says it will be seeking proposals to build out a:

Primary Digital Advertising Network: The network is comprised of New York Penn Station, Philadelphia 30th street, Washington DC Union station, Baltimore Penn Station and Chicago Union Station. In total these station serve 23 million Amtrak customers but actually the exposure for brands is over 200 million as these stations also serve commuter lines. Secondary Digital Advertising Network: The network is comprised of nine stations outside of cities—Wilmington, DE., Emeryville, CA., Harrisburg, PA, Lancaster, PA, Route 128 (Westwood), MA., BWI Airport Station, MD., Providence, RI, Lorton, VA., and Sanford, Fl. The network serves 5 million Amtrak passengers and 7 million people in total.

These two networks can be awarded to one proposer wanting to build out one large network or two separate ones. We are looking to build out a multi-city digital ad network—large scale where appropriate.

Amtrak is also looking for proposers to sell ads on board our trains and in our Acela Lounges.