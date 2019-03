These are pix from an industry friend shot at the newly opened Hudson Yards retail and residential development, on the west side of Midtown Manhattan.

The mesh LED screens run along the windows to retail mall access lobby for a residential tower. My friend, who does signage project management and installs for a living, says this is the best LED mesh install he’s yet seen.

There is a lot more digital around the complex, as well. Will be a must-visit when next in NYC.