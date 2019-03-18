Shuttle Marketing 4X 4K Outs Off Of One Teeny Box

Shuttle is marketing what looks to be a very beefy media player that can play out four distinct 4K signals from one fairly teeny package.

The DH02U series is touted as the company’s first four HDMI output PC, with up to 4K UHD resolution for each of four potential display channels.

Says the company:

Equipped with 7th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 graphics, the DH02U series delivers a breakthrough performance for rendering content in 4K/3D. Featuring integrated 4 x HDMI 2.0 that support four 4K UHD displays, it also provides a variety of I/O connectivity includes multiple USB ports, 2 x M.2 slots, as well as RS232 and Gigabit LAN for various options. With its robust performance in only 1.3 liter compact size, the DH02U series is the perfect solution for Menu Boards, Video Walls, Surveillance and other high-end digital signage applications.

The company’s online store says the default configuration retails at $1,299 USD.

This slightly strange video shows the form factor and key attributes: