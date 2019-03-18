DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Carousel Digital Signage Debuts Carousel Cloud.

Carousel Digital Signage – DSE Booth Number 2627

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

The broad adoption of digital signage has made ease of use more than important ever. The digital content management software at the foundation of Carousel is easy to use and navigate, and built to help businesses keep their content fresh.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We understand that businesses have more important things to do than navigate a complicated interface while working to keep their content and message up to date. Carousel solves that problem, whether using our traditional on-premise system or our new lightweight Carousel Cloud platform. DSE2019 is the public debut of the Carousel Cloud.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

It depends on the business or organization. We continue to see robust business in the education and corporate verticals. In education, we find that speaking with a leader in the Communications or Marketing departments to be ideal, as they are responsible for building the campus-wide digital signage strategy.

In the corporate environment, we are often speaking with a leader in the IT department that is looking for a system they can effectively manage on the corporate network. We also are finding that HR departments have a vested interest in digital signage as a way to effectively communicate throughout the office space. And we are always interested in connecting with systems integrators that need a solution that they can deploy quickly and manage remotely.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

The years blend, but Carousel Digital Signage has been an exhibitor since at least 2007. This was a period of great interest from companies that thought they had something unique to bring to digital signage, which was the hot trend. These ranged from global corporate with deep pockets, to smaller start-ups and niche companies with interesting gadgets. Most of these companies have disappeared from the show and the business, and we are left with stable companies that are focused on solving real problems.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

I’m always looking for interesting ways that businesses use digital signage and create content. Digital Signage Expo is a visual feast, and it’s interesting to look at how people are creating content versus delivering it. Visual aesthetics and design stand out here more than any other show.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The opening bell. There’s nothing like walking onto the floor and getting that fresh trade show smell. Everything looks shiny and bright, and the excitement and anticipation of the week is palpable.

