DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Advantech Showcasing Innovations For Retail, QSR & Public Spaces

Advantech – DSE Booth Number #2031

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We will showcase innovative solutions for the retail, QSR, and public space.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

“Leading the Customer Experience Transformation” – It’s all about your customers and making their shopping experience enjoyable and easy. With our solutions, it can be both

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

C-Suite executives, System Integrator’s, Owners

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching? *

innovative solutions that we can collaborate on

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The exhibit hall – we love seeing all the new technology and seeing how we can collaborate together.