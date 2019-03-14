DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Daktronics Debuting LED Street Furniture; sub 1mm Optica Display

Daktronics – DSE Booth Number 2422

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths? *

When Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2019 kicks off this month in Las Vegas, Daktronics will be will be debuting a new LED street furniture product in Booth 2422 and introducing our new 0.9mm Optica Series for the first time to a domestic audience.

In addition, we’ll be showcasing our Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) LED video products as well as our new double-sided rotating LED banner display. A Must See booth! Plus, we are also exhibiting within a larger space this year, as well.

The street furniture product, which features a tighter 2.9 mm, is a brighter, higher-resolution solution for the Out of Home industry as well as transportation and sporting industries. The eye-level solution is equipped to easily influence consumers traveling through public spaces.

Daktronics Optica series features 0.9 mm line spacing with true outdoor brightness even at the closest viewing distances. Our new double-sided LED banner product is 64 percent thinner and 40 percent lighter than previous models.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about? *

We want attendees to know that Daktronics has all the customizable, audiovisual solutions and tools to transform their digital signage experience and needs. For the first time – a domestic audience will get to check out our all new 0.9mm Optica Series AND our all new 2.9mm Street Furniture solutions. We’re excited to share and show off their features and capabilities as well as all our solutions at DSE 2019.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth? *

Of course we’d like every attendee to stop by our booth and have an opportunity to visit with them about Daktronics Digital Solutions! We welcome anyone who is curious and wants to learn more about Daktronics and how our products and solutions can benefit their business needs.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years? *

We first exhibited at DSE in 2006. We walked the show for a few years after before returning to exhibit in 2011-12. After taking a break for a year, we returned in 2014 and have been exhibiting every year since. Just over the past several years, we feel the show has reflected the industry’s appetite for indoor video innovation. The increase in the narrow/fine pixel pitch display market, and the demand for a seamless, tighter and brighter indoor LED video product has been wonderful to see. It is always fun to witness the AV industry innovate every year at DSE.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching? *

DSE is a great event as it gives us the opportunity to meet with new and existing customers, partners, and suppliers both in our booth and off site. When we do get a chance to get away from our booth, we enjoy walking the show and seeing what our competition and partners are up to. It’s also allows us to see and document the diversity of booth designs and what is new in the digital signage industry.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

So much to favor! We always appreciate when the annual SEGD DSE Insider booth tour visits our booth during the show’s opening morning. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our latest digital products and platform innovations.

