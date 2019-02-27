DSE 2019 Releases Apex Awards Finalist List

Digital Signage Expo has announced 36 finalists for the 15th annual APEX Awards, from a field of 112 entrants from 13 countries.

The 2019 APEX Awards, presented by the Digital Signage Federation, recognizes and honors achievement for installs, interactive technology and content creation. The awards involve 12 major digital signage categories.

Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented at a networking reception on March 27 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. DSE will also present the APEX Installation of the Year, Content of the Year and Integrator of the Year Awards to three of the Gold winners.

The Digital Signage Federation’s 2019 APEX Award Finalists are:

Corporate Environments (10 entries)

Maya Holding Maya Kemer and Anatolium Marmara Retail Tower Showroom Space nominated by MAP Global – Musion Turkiye

nominated by MAP Global – Musion Turkiye One Culver nominated by StandardVision

nominated by StandardVision TELUS Magic Doors nominated by TechTAP TELUS Vancouver Innovation Centre

Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns (3 entries)

Samsung Mobile and Starcom nominated by Vistar Media

nominated by Vistar Media S8 8K Media Player nominated by Socionext

nominated by Socionext Toys R Us Endless Aisle Solutions nominated by Cineplex Digital Media

Educational Environments (11 entries)

Morphogenesis- Stanford Biology Building – Anderson Krygier nominated by TSItouch, Inc.

nominated by TSItouch, Inc. Richmond Family Welcome Gallery at Alice Campbell Alumni Center nominated by University of Illinois Alumni Alliance

nominated by University of Illinois Alumni Alliance U of M McNamara Alumni Center Discovery Nexus Center nominated by Tierney Microgigantic

Entertainment & Recreation (13 entries)

“Bible Now” Reactive Media Space nominated by C&G Partners

nominated by C&G Partners Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings Museum nominated by Dimensional Innovations

nominated by Dimensional Innovations The Parlors/Thomas Cole National Historic Site nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story

Experiential Design & Planning (11 entries)

Exploring Pueblo Pottery nominated by Ideum

nominated by Ideum Shogyo Mujo @ Life is Beautiful nominated by BARTKRESA Studio

nominated by BARTKRESA Studio The Spheres: Immersive Visitor Experience – Amazon, Downtown Seattle Headquarters nominated by YCD Multimedia and Belle & Wissell, Co.

Healthcare Environments (6 entries)

Cleveland Clinic Children’s – Interactive Lobby Experience nominated by Dimensional Innovations

nominated by Dimensional Innovations Sanford Imagenetics/Sanford Health nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story

nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story Sunnybrook Foundation Digital Donor Wall nominated by Envision Canada

Hospitality (5 entries)

Holland America Line/Explorations Central nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story

nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story Housing Trust Group nominated by Almo Professional A/V

nominated by Almo Professional A/V ROYAL WEDDING nominated by Magic Innovations

Public Spaces (10 entries)

Paseo Interlomas nominated by Kolo Digital Signage

nominated by Kolo Digital Signage Rooted In Greatness nominated by NEC Display Solutions of America

nominated by NEC Display Solutions of America The Idea Exchange – The Digital Library, City of Cambridge nominated by Westbury National

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice (7 entries)

Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park nominated by Nova Media

nominated by Nova Media Pink Fish nominated by ProntoTV

nominated by ProntoTV Tiger Nightclub nominated by Userful

Retail Environments (22 entries)

Ellynne Bridal nominated by Nanonation

nominated by Nanonation Nu Xtore Shenzhen nominated by Shikatani Lacroix Design, Metathink Nu Skin

nominated by Shikatani Lacroix Design, Metathink Nu Skin T-Mobile Signature Stores/T-Mobile nominated by Publicis Sapient

Transportation (9 entries)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport nominated by NanoLumens

nominated by NanoLumens Saudi Airlines Multimedia Solutions nominated by Magic Innovations

nominated by Magic Innovations “Skyys™” in Fulton Center nominated by MTA Arts & Design

Venues (5 Entries)

Bank of America Stadium , nominated Sensory Interactive

, nominated Sensory Interactive Hale Centre Theatre nominated by Revel Media Group

nominated by Revel Media Group Integrated 360 Video Mapping Show for Opening Ceremony of the Gyyanly Polymer Plant nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications, Inc.