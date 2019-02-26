LG-iGotcha Demo’ing Transparent LED Film At Next Week’s Dx3 In Toronto

I’m not totally sure LG has publicly shown its LED on transparent film product in Canada, but if not, that will change next week at a retail marketing and tech event in Toronto, called Dx3.

LG is working with Montreal’s iGotcha Media on a couple of showcases for the annual trade show, including a demo of tech that’s been showcased the last couple of years at ISE and InfoComm.

Says a press release:

Color LED Film Display boasts innovative new technology that can be integrated with any glass surface, including windows, walls, railings and elevators. It transforms static glass into eye-catching digital signage displays, while interacting seamlessly with its surroundings.

“We’re thrilled to be back at Dx3 with our partners from iGotcha Media,” says Scott Thomas, Vice President, B2B Sales, LG Electronics Canada, Inc. “The iGotcha Media team has proven its ability to develop digital signage solutions that merge the latest technologies with unique creativity. We look forward to seeing the full potential of our monitors demonstrated as these applications are deployed into the marketplace.”

The companies will also be showing a Tower Screen – a free-standing application for retail environments that uses four stretched 86-inch LG panels. “It offers the flexibility to present different content streams on each monitor or cycle and rotate content across monitors to display compelling content.”

Dx3 2019 is at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, March 6-7.

Not going. It used to be a 45-minute drive from world HQ, but coming from the relocated HQ is about a 20-hour drive … so, never mind. In Vegas for ShopTalk, anyway.