Full Color Advanced E Ink Digital Sign Testing In Japan

Via Good e-Reader …

E Ink keeps pushing the envelope on full-color signs – and a new version developed for the Japanese market is touted as low-power digital signage for retail.

Good e-Reader has a post up about a pair of Japanese companies showing and testing what’s called an ACeP – or working Advanced Color E-Paper – display that does more than 32,000 colors.

Says the report:

E Ink’s ACeP display achieves a full color gamut, including all eight primary colors, using a proprietary four pigment microencapsulated electronic ink containing cyan, magenta, yellow, and white. Rich color is achieved by having all the colored pigments in every pixel as opposed to the side-by-side pixel colors achieved with a color filter array (CFA). Like other E Ink e-paper technology, ACeP is low-power with paper-like readability under virtually all lighting conditions.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd., which has been promoting initiatives for the reform of working practices and from ESG, or Environment, Social, and Governance, perspectives, worked with TOPPAN to develop POP signage to reduce paper waste from in-store promotions, and to enhance worker efficiencies. Isetan Mitsukoshi will install a prototype in the Isetan Shinjuku store for their “HANABANASAI” campaign that launches on February 20, 2019.

The POP product developed by TOPPAN and Isetan Mitsukoshi enables a simple content update process through a PC or smartphone for greater operating efficiency and reduced environmental waste. The signage does not require any power at the location of installation for easy mobility around stores when layout changes are needed. The addition of E Ink’s ACeP display brings an enhanced visual appeal to the in-store promotions, with the ability to update information wirelessly.

“E Ink appreciates TOPPAN’s initiative to drive the ACeP POP business at a top tier Japanese department store. As technology guides our world in becoming increasingly connected, it’s imperative that we find sustainable solutions that help our workers and the environment,” said Naoki Sumita, General Manager of E Ink Japan. “We look forward to working together with TOPPAN to continue efforts to expand ACeP in the POP market and in other potential markets.”

A pilot of the solution is scheduled to be on display at the Front Entrance of Isetan Shinjuku Main Store in Tokyo, Japan, from Wednesday, February 20 to Tuesday, March 26.

I like the idea of color e ink signs that can be moved around a store without worrying about rechargeable batteries or, certainly, power cords. However, the unknown here is how much – and it is likely it is LOTS. I think this is the sort of thing visual merchandisers would look at if it was $100 or something, but it is safe to assume it is many, many multiples of that.