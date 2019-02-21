DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Kitcast Shows How Digital Signage Runs On AppleTV Boxes

Kitcast Inc. – DSE Booth Number 1443

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Kitcast is the leading digital signage software provider for AppleTV.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Kitcast is built for enterprise solutions. Kitcast fills the gap between IT and end users.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

C-level decision makers, IT departments, Marketing departments.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

2019 will be Kitcast’s third year at DSE, we see data-driven solutions, more discussions about automatization.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Potential resellers, integrators, and partners.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Wednesday and Tuesday.