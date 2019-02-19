Women Of Digital Signage Group Announces DSE Luncheon Plans

The Women of Digital Signage are holding what will be their second annual luncheon next month at Digital Signage Expo ion Las Vegas. The lunch meeting will be run at noon on the Thursday of the trade show.

“We’re very excited for our second year as an organization,” says Andrea Varrone, DSCE, co-founder of the group and show director for DSE. “During the event, our members will have a chance to reconnect with old friends and form relationships with new members. We’ll also be announcing the details of our mentorship program, which will allow women in the industry to foster new talent and create new business opportunities with one another.”

The luncheon is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/DSE2019WomenDS.