Leyard’s R&D Head Sam Phenix Dishes On LED, OLED, VR And Everything Display

I managed to squeeze in a few podcast interviews in and around ISE last week, and this is the first – a long-planned and finally realized talk with Sam Phenix, who is the VP of research and development for Planar and Leyard.

That puts her in the middle of everything happening in the display market right now, from LCD and OLED to light field displays.

We spoke right at the blended company booth, in the middle of the show, so it’s a little loud. And some people just flat ignored how there were two people with a microphone in the middle, and kept on talking around us. Oh well.

It’s a really great, frank discussion about all the emerging display tech out there.

