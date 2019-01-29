New Industry Organization For Europe Announces Ties With AVIXA

People who pay attention to this sort of thing – who it could be argued have too much time on their hands – had a sense that when the Digital Signage Organisation (DSO) was announced recently to support the industry in Europe, some sort of ties would be developed with AVIXA, the international pro AV organization that represents the industry and owns both InfoComm and Integrated Systems Europe.

The DSO announced today that it has entered into a mutual partnership with AVIXA. “By partnering with AVIXA, which is the leading global body for AV,” says Simon Jackson, President of DSO, “we are able to accelerate our plans in supporting the European digital signage community, as well as offer AVIXA and DSO members detailed insights into a range of topics from products to integration over a range of different channels and market segments.”

“AVIXA congratulates the Digital Signage Organisation on its formation and looks forward to partnering on ways of serving both groups’ members and building an even stronger hub of collaboration and community for the global audiovisual industry,” says Dave Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA. “According to AVIXA’s Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis report, the worldwide market for digital signage solutions is among the fastest-growing sectors of pro AV, driven in large part by trends in retail, hospitality, and other customer segments. We see great opportunity in working with DSO to help spur market growth.”

The first general (and open) DSO meeting will take place during ISE at the RAI in Amsterdam next Thursday at 4 pm, in Room F002.

Jackson says Labuskes will be speaking at the meeting, “where we intend to outline our plans and goals and of course provide an opportunity for networking. We also plan to make an announcement about one or two new board members joining DSO.”

There is a bit of a winding road and lots of back story related to this, but the short version is that the DSO organizers are by and large industry people who had previously been involved in forming and running the European wing of the Digital Signage Federation. That effort foundered, and the DSO filled the void.

Disclosure: I am a board member now of the DSF.

The AVIXA ties means the DSO has a monster trade show in Europe to tie into, as well as a huge member database it, at least in theory, could leverage to build up membership. ISE is a many-headed event that covers all of AV and increasingly IT, but more than 400 exhibitors identify digital signage as something they do.

The DSF has, in turn, close ties to Digital Signage Expo.