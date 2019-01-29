LA Office Tower Video Walls Light Up To Support Rams’ Super Bowl Appearance

The LA-based design studio StandardVision collaborated with the LA Rams NFL team to develop content celebrating the team’s season and its appearance in Sunday’s Super Bowl game, against the New England Patriots.

The company produced huge video banners that are now running at at the US Bank Tower (633 Hope Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90071) and One Culver (10000 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232).

What’s interesting here is the use of video walls in raised positions – given that many of the office tower LED walls going in lately have tended to be at ground level and filling walls. Going up higher removes a lot of the risk of damage to the brittle LED chips.

I like the look of the deconstructed, fence slats of One Culver, in particular.