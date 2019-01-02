DSE Extends Apex Awards Entries To Jan. 16th

The Digital Signage Expo folks have extended the nominations deadline for its annual APEX Awards – which recognize excellence in digital signage creative and execution.

To qualify, nominees must have a new or current digital signage or interactive technology program installed between Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018. Updated content for existing digital signage installations that began running during the same time period also qualify.

The NEW extended deadline to submit entries is 12:00 p.m. PT January 16, 2019. Additional information and entry forms are available HERE.

Awards will be presented to three outstanding entries – Gold, Silver and Bronze – in a total of 12 categories. Additionally, one entry will win the APEX Installation of the Year, and one entry will win the APEX Content of the Year.

Categories will include Corporate Environments, DOOH Campaigns, Educational Environments, Entertainment & Recreation, Experiential Design & Planning, Healthcare Environments, Hospitality, Public Spaces, Restaurants, Bars and Foodservices, Retail Environments, Transportation and Venues.

New in 2019 will be a third overall award, the Integrator of the Year, honoring the company that had the most successful overall year with multiple project installations that achieved goals based on the criteria of challenge, creativity, ROI and ROO.

The nominating companies can be the venues themselves, the technology providers that provided the installation hardware and software, the architects or the design firms who conceived the project, as well as the system integrators who did the installation. A single company is permitted to submit multiple nominations for separate projects. The cost to enter the DSE APEX Awards is $195USD.

The 2019 awards program will be held in the Pavilion Ballroom on March 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., following DSE’s free networking reception at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The Westgate is next door to the LVCC (it’s the old LV Hilton).

I have heard some chatter lately that there is a bit of a glut of awards in the industry right now, and it could be argued no clear Oscar, versus Golden Globe or Screen Actors Guild and so on. Probably true, but so what.

Awards are good things, as long as they are legitimately judged by people who know their stuff, and commercial ties have no influence on who wins. Awards make staffers feel good. They make clients fell good. And end-users looking for service providers – whether they know what they are looking at, or not – are likely impressed and influenced by companies that can say their work is “award-winning.”

Enter awards!!!

It’s not expensive. It takes some time, but not a lot. The benefits can be big.