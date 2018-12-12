Here’s The Judge List For This Year’s Global Digital Signage Awards

The 2019 Finalist list of companies was issued Monday for the global Digital Signage Awards, and as head judge I want to thank all of the other industry people – from around the world – who very kindly donated their finite time to review submissions, score them, and help identify the best of the best.
The 27 judges for the 2019 awards were:
- Dave Haynes (me) – Sixteen:Nine is the media partner of the Digital Signage Awards.
- Ignacio Alonso – TRISON Chief Marketing, Sales & Strategy Officer – Spain
- Will Amos – Director in the Digital Media Group, Diversified – USA
- Richard Atkins – Head of Digital Production and a Partner, BBH – UK
- Mark Bennett – Founder, Microgigantic – USA
- Spencer Berwin – Co-CEO of JCDecaux UK
- Bryan Crotaz – CTO of Silver Curve – UK
- Steve Dawson – Executive Technology Director of Second Story – USA
- Jean-Stéphane Dufresne – VP Content, Stingray – Canada
- Nick Fearnley – CEO, SignStix – UK
- Stephen Gottlich – Senior VP, Gable – USA
- Dan Hagen – CEO, 10net – Canada
- Rachael Hinds – Content Marketing Manager, Peerless-AV – USA
- Ann Holland – VP of Marketing, BrightSign – USA
- Roi Iglesias – Associate Director of Altabox – Spain
- Emily Ingram – Marketing Manager, Prendi Pty Ltd – Australia
- Mike Kilian – Business development director at Mvix – USA
- Denys Lavigne – Independent industry consultant – Canada
- Joe’ Lloyd – Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development for NanoLumens – USA
- Susie Opare-Abetia – CEO and Founder of Wovenmedia – USA
- Markus Pargfrieder – CEO, Responsive Spaces – Austria
- Stan Richter – CEO at signageOS – Czech Republic
- Rebecca Walt – Director of Business Development, YCD Multimedia – USA
- John Wang – Co-founder and CEO of IAdea Corporation – Taiwan
- Beth Warren – Head of marketing and the retail practice at Creative Realities – USA
- James Wilder – Head of Special Projects for Esprit Digital- UK
Matthias Woggon – CEO, eyefactive – Germany
- Larry Zoll – Associate Director, Technology, Sensory Interactive – USA
The awards will be handed out at a dinner Feb. 6th in Amsterdam, during ISE week. Tickets and tables are starting to sell out, so if you are going to be in Amsterdam, I suggest you reserve your spot soon.