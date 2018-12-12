Here’s The Judge List For This Year’s Global Digital Signage Awards

The 2019 Finalist list of companies was issued Monday for the global Digital Signage Awards, and as head judge I want to thank all of the other industry people – from around the world – who very kindly donated their finite time to review submissions, score them, and help identify the best of the best.

The 27 judges for the 2019 awards were:

  • Dave Haynes (me) – Sixteen:Nine is the media partner of the Digital Signage Awards.
  • Ignacio Alonso – TRISON Chief Marketing, Sales & Strategy Officer – Spain
  • Will Amos – Director in the Digital Media Group, Diversified – USA
  • Richard Atkins – Head of Digital Production and a Partner, BBH – UK
  • Mark Bennett – Founder, Microgigantic – USA
  • Spencer Berwin – Co-CEO of JCDecaux UK
  • Bryan Crotaz – CTO of Silver Curve – UK
  • Steve Dawson – Executive Technology Director of Second Story – USA
  • Jean-Stéphane Dufresne – VP Content, Stingray – Canada
  • Nick Fearnley – CEO, SignStix – UK
  • Stephen Gottlich – Senior VP, Gable – USA
  • Dan Hagen – CEO, 10net – Canada
  • Rachael Hinds – Content Marketing Manager, Peerless-AV – USA
  • Ann Holland – VP of Marketing, BrightSign – USA
  • Roi Iglesias – Associate Director of Altabox – Spain
  • Emily Ingram – Marketing Manager, Prendi Pty Ltd – Australia
  • Mike Kilian – Business development director at Mvix – USA
  • Denys Lavigne – Independent industry consultant – Canada
  • Joe’ Lloyd – Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development for NanoLumens – USA
  • Susie Opare-Abetia – CEO and Founder of Wovenmedia – USA
  • Markus Pargfrieder – CEO, Responsive Spaces – Austria
  • Stan Richter – CEO at signageOS – Czech Republic
  • Rebecca Walt – Director of Business Development, YCD Multimedia – USA
  • John Wang – Co-founder and CEO of IAdea Corporation – Taiwan 
  • Beth Warren – Head of marketing and the retail practice at Creative Realities – USA
  • James Wilder – Head of Special Projects for Esprit Digital- UK
  • Matthias Woggon –  CEO, eyefactive – Germany
  • Larry Zoll – Associate Director, Technology, Sensory Interactive – USA

The awards will be handed out at a dinner Feb. 6th in Amsterdam, during ISE week. Tickets and tables are starting to sell out, so if you are going to be in Amsterdam, I suggest you reserve your spot soon.

