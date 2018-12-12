Here’s The Judge List For This Year’s Global Digital Signage Awards

The 2019 Finalist list of companies was issued Monday for the global Digital Signage Awards, and as head judge I want to thank all of the other industry people – from around the world – who very kindly donated their finite time to review submissions, score them, and help identify the best of the best.

The 27 judges for the 2019 awards were:

Dave Haynes (me) – Sixteen:Nine is the media partner of the Digital Signage Awards.

(me) – Sixteen:Nine is the media partner of the Digital Signage Awards. Ignacio Alonso – TRISON Chief Marketing, Sales & Strategy Officer – Spain

– TRISON Chief Marketing, Sales & Strategy Officer – Spain Will Amos – Director in the Digital Media Group, Diversified – USA

– Director in the Digital Media Group, Diversified – USA Richard Atkins – Head of Digital Production and a Partner, BBH – UK

– Head of Digital Production and a Partner, BBH – UK Mark Bennett – Founder, Microgigantic – USA

– Founder, Microgigantic – USA Spencer Berwin – Co-CEO of JCDecaux UK

– Co-CEO of JCDecaux UK Bryan Crotaz – CTO of Silver Curve – UK

– CTO of Silver Curve – UK Steve Dawson – Executive Technology Director of Second Story – USA

– Executive Technology Director of Second Story – USA Jean-Stéphane Dufresne – VP Content, Stingray – Canada

– VP Content, Stingray – Canada Nick Fearnley – CEO, SignStix – UK

– CEO, SignStix – UK Stephen Gottlich – Senior VP, Gable – USA

– Senior VP, Gable – USA Dan Hagen – CEO, 10net – Canada

– CEO, 10net – Canada Rachael Hinds – Content Marketing Manager, Peerless-AV – USA

Ann Holland – VP of Marketing, BrightSign – USA

– VP of Marketing, BrightSign – USA Roi Iglesias – Associate Director of Altabox – Spain

– Associate Director of Altabox – Spain Emily Ingram – Marketing Manager, Prendi Pty Ltd – Australia

– Marketing Manager, Prendi Pty Ltd – Australia Mike Kilian – Business development director at Mvix – USA

– Business development director at Mvix – USA Denys Lavigne – Independent industry consultant – Canada

– Independent industry consultant – Canada Joe’ Lloyd – Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development for NanoLumens – USA

– Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development for NanoLumens – USA Susie Opare-Abetia – CEO and Founder of Wovenmedia – USA

– CEO and Founder of Wovenmedia – USA Markus Pargfrieder – CEO, Responsive Spaces – Austria

– CEO, Responsive Spaces – Austria Stan Richter – CEO at signageOS – Czech Republic

– CEO at signageOS – Czech Republic Rebecca Walt – Director of Business Development, YCD Multimedia – USA

John Wang – Co-founder and CEO of IAdea Corporation – Taiwan

– Co-founder and CEO of IAdea Corporation – Taiwan Beth Warren – Head of marketing and the retail practice at Creative Realities – USA

– Head of marketing and the retail practice at Creative Realities – USA James Wilder – Head of Special Projects for Esprit Digital- UK

– Head of Special Projects for Esprit Digital- UK Matthias Woggon – CEO, eyefactive – Germany

Larry Zoll – Associate Director, Technology, Sensory Interactive – USA

The awards will be handed out at a dinner Feb. 6th in Amsterdam, during ISE week. Tickets and tables are starting to sell out, so if you are going to be in Amsterdam, I suggest you reserve your spot soon.