Here’s The Finalist List For The 2019 Global Digital Signage Awards

The Finalists have been selected by 28 judges for the 2019 Digital Signage Awards, run in conjunction with Sixteen:Nine.

The Winners and High Commendations will be presented on the evening of Feb. 6 at the Compagnie Theater in Amsterdam, which puts it in the middle of ISE.

The awards team says entries were up more than 50% from 2018, and the companies submitting came from all over – Australia, Japan, Spain, Kazakhstan, Turkey, South Africa, The Netherlands, Israel, Singapore and Russia, with more entries from Austria, Taiwan, Norway, USA, Portugal, Canada, the UK and Finland.

But nothing from Germany, Denmark, France and South Korea. Odd.

There are some phenomenal projects celebrated across things like big retail and public spaces, and entrants from serious players like Moment Factory. The experiential agency Publicis Sapient and LED manufacturer Nanolumens are each finalists in five categories, and the Spanish integrator Trison is cited in four categories.

The following list is in alphabetical order, with the number of Finalist entries shown in brackets alongside each name, if more than one:

Beaver Group

Billboard Video Group

BT

Cineplex Digital Media

Entwined (2)

ESI Design

Esprit Digital

Gable (2)

IAdea

infiLED EM

KoçSistem

Linney (2)

Moment Factory (2)

Nanolumens (5)

NECSUM (2)

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Peerless-AV

Pixel Inspiration (2)

Prendi

Pronto TV (2)

Publicis Sapient (5)

Reflect Systems (2)

Responsive Spaces

Revel Media Group

RMG Networks

Sansi North America

ScreenCloud

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Signagelive

Signagelive Signet (3)

SiliconCore Technology

Stingray Business

Synect

teamLab

Tractor Outdoor & Ayuda

Tripleplay

Trison (4)

Userful

Valotalive (2)

VIF Tele

YCD Multimedia

Zyntronic Displays

“Demand for places at the Awards dinner and ceremony is high and I would urge anyone who wants to enjoy an evening of celebration and high calibre networking to book their places as soon as possible,” advises Helen Warrilow, the DSA’s commercial director.

All tickets can be booked online using this link, where you can also select the currency with which you prefer to pay.

The Digital Signage Awards are run in association with Sixteen:Nine, which also sponsors the award for Outstanding Individual, and are actively supported by international sponsors, Trison (Headline Sponsor), Nanolumens (Reception and Category Sponsor), and Billboard Video Group, Gable, Mvix Digital Signage (Category Sponsors) and IAdea (Advertising Sponsor).