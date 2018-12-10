Here’s The Finalist List For The 2019 Global Digital Signage Awards

The Finalists have been selected by 28 judges for the 2019 Digital Signage Awards, run in conjunction with Sixteen:Nine.
The Winners and High Commendations will be presented on the evening of Feb. 6 at the Compagnie Theater in Amsterdam, which puts it in the middle of ISE.
The awards team says entries were up more than 50% from 2018, and the companies submitting came from all over – Australia, Japan, Spain, Kazakhstan, Turkey, South Africa, The Netherlands, Israel, Singapore and Russia, with more entries from Austria, Taiwan, Norway, USA, Portugal, Canada, the UK and Finland.
But nothing from Germany, Denmark, France and South Korea. Odd.
There are some phenomenal projects celebrated across things like big retail and public spaces, and entrants from serious players like Moment Factory. The experiential agency Publicis Sapient and LED manufacturer Nanolumens are each finalists in five categories, and the Spanish integrator Trison is cited in four categories.
The following list is in alphabetical order, with the number of Finalist entries shown in brackets alongside each name, if more than one:
- Beaver Group
- Billboard Video Group
- BT
- Cineplex Digital Media
- Entwined (2)
- ESI Design
- Esprit Digital
- Gable (2)
- IAdea
- infiLED EM
- KoçSistem
- Linney (2)
- Moment Factory (2)
- Nanolumens (5)
- NECSUM (2)
- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
- Peerless-AV
- Pixel Inspiration (2)
- Prendi
- Pronto TV (2)
- Publicis Sapient (5)
- Reflect Systems (2)
- Responsive Spaces
- Revel Media Group
- RMG Networks
- Sansi North America
- ScreenCloud
- Sharp Electronics Corporation
Signagelive
- Signet (3)
- SiliconCore Technology
- Stingray Business
- Synect
- teamLab
- Tractor Outdoor & Ayuda
- Tripleplay
- Trison (4)
- Userful
- Valotalive (2)
- VIF Tele
- YCD Multimedia
- Zyntronic Displays
“Demand for places at the Awards dinner and ceremony is high and I would urge anyone who wants to enjoy an evening of celebration and high calibre networking to book their places as soon as possible,” advises Helen Warrilow, the DSA’s commercial director.
All tickets can be booked online using this link, where you can also select the currency with which you prefer to pay.
The Digital Signage Awards are run in association with Sixteen:Nine, which also sponsors the award for Outstanding Individual, and are actively supported by international sponsors, Trison (Headline Sponsor), Nanolumens (Reception and Category Sponsor), and Billboard Video Group, Gable, Mvix Digital Signage (Category Sponsors) and IAdea (Advertising Sponsor).