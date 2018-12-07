Good Crowd In Miami For DSF Networking Mixer

Decent crowd out last night in Miami for the Digital Signage Federation’s networking mixer. Not sure how many people, but I saw lots of familiar faces and met some new folks, including some in from Latin America.

There is a very active digital signage community in Mexico, and it is pulling in members, producing material and organizing events in several countries through central and South America.

I ran a 30-minute(ish) Q&A panel with Ken Goldberg, Kim Sarubbi and Rich Ventura. All three have headed the DSF at some point, and the event was the last with NEC’s Ventura as the DSF’s chairman, with Spencer Graham of Real Digital Media coming on as Chairman for 2019.

There are meet-up/mixers pencilled in for 2019 in Seattle, Chicago, New York and Nashville. Not related to the DSF, but there will also be 16:9 mixers at ISE in early February and, as is tradition, at DSE in March. Details to come on those.

Thank you for everyone that came to our Miami meet & greet event! It was a great night full of networking, education and great conversation. #DSFPerks #digitalsignage pic.twitter.com/bzmRVJIDK2 — DSFederation (@DSFederation) December 7, 2018