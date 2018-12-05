Visix Releases Beta Of New Alerts And Warnings Platform For Digital Signage Networks

Atlanta-based Visix has for many years been a big advocate of integrating alert messaging into its signage management platform – at least in part because higher education is a major vertical market for the company.

Now the software company has released a beta version of its new AxisTV Alert – an alert management application that ingests and then rapidly sends around messages to screens around campuses, whether that’s a school or a corporation with multiple buildings at one site.

The application is built around Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) standards, and easily integrates with popular third-party alerting suites like Alertus and Rave Mobile Safety.

“This is a fantastic tool for safety and security managers on a college or corporate campus,” says Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix. “We’ve streamlined this platform to make it fast and easy to create and send time-sensitive messages and urgent alerts to digital signs. We’ve achieved this through an intuitive web interface dedicated to alert functionality and not crowded with non-alert items.”

The company says AxisTV Alert is designed as a stand-alone platform and “can be used alongside any digital signage content management solution, including Visix’s own AxisTV Signage Suite.” Presumably, Visix would greatly prefer end-users adopt its full platform.

“The new product,” says the press release, “combines a central alert management application (AxisTV Alert) with playback software (AxisTV Siren) for an unlimited number of players, and can be used with both on-premise and hosted signage systems. AxisTV Alert uses asynchronous and multi-thread processing for high performance while 1) consuming CAP messages from third-party mass notification vendors and 2) rapidly communicating with media players running Siren.

Messages can be important reminders or critical safety alerts, with users configuring standard fields like headline, description, instructions, contact and web link. Clients can also style their text messages with choices for font, color, style, background image and more, while the software automatically sizes message text to fit the display area on screen. Clients can have multiple messages running on the system at once, and can also override all screens for a select period of time.

The beta version is now available to all Visix clients, with the final product planned to launch in the new year.