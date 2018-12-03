Sports Retailer Decathlon’s First US Store Features LED Video Wall

Decathlon is the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, with more than 1,350 stores in 39 countries, but the French company only recently entered the US market.

Decathlon Sports has moved into 8,313 square feet on the ground-floor space of 735 Market Street, a building designed by legendary architect Willis Polk and opened in 1908, in the immediate period of recovery after San Francisco’s devastating 1906 earthquake.

The US entry comes more than 40 years after the first Decathlon opened, in Lille, France. The company employs more than 85,000 people world-wide. I mention all this because the US store design bakes in digital – making it part of a larger, graphics-driven feature wall.

Says a press release:

Rather than a massive retail launch across the country, Decathlon has chosen to focus on San Francisco. The purpose of this strategy is to allow the brand to become familiar with the practices of local sports fans before a possible expansion throughout the United States.

The company also intends to expand its online presence based on feedback from its early U.S. customers. “Right now, our web presence is available exclusively to California residents,” said Decathlon’s chief operations officer, Sophie O’Kelly De Gallagh. “But that will be rolling out nation-wide in the coming months, because while we are dedicated to a brick and mortar presence here, we also recognize the vast importance of a healthy e-commerce platform.”

The San Francisco lab store does not look like the traditional stores of the brand. It is intended more as a space for reflection, creativity and dialogue between Decathlon designers, customers and athletes. It also serves as a community hub for activities ranging from group runs to workshops and yoga. The retailer is also passionately devoted to the communities in which it operates, and is currently seeking out sports and community groups with which to partner in the local region.

The fine pitch LED wall runs off ComQi’s EnGage platform. D’Andrea Visual Communications did the graphic design and deployment.