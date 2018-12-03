Reminder: DSF Miami Mixer Set For Thursday Night

A reminder that the Digital Signage Federation Miami Meet & Greet is this Thursday, Dec. 6th from 6:3 – 8:30 PM EST at the EB Hotel, which is near the Miami Airport.

Four times each year the DSF puts on a regional event in North America for its members, and this one syncs up with the DSF board meeting there later this week.

Registration is $15 for Members, End Users, and Integrator companies. Non-Members pay $25.

Why out by the airport and not downtown or South Beach? A huge international art show is on, also starting on the 6th. The city is booked right up.

The EB is at 4299 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida, 33166.

If you are going, see you there. The Miami stretch of the Atlantic coast will likely be a bit more hospitable than my stretch here in Nova Scotia.