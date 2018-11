Here’s a of glimpses at the ambitious and interesting digital signage implementations happening with the Cinemex moviehouse chain in Mexico.

Across the 300 site chain, Mexican integrator Multimedia Corp. has put in 8,000 screens driven by some 1,300 players. The company is a longtime Scala reseller/solutions provider.

At times, the content is also sync’d, even with the cool looking header and matrix combo on the top image.