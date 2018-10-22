C-store Projects Marketing Messages On Sliding Door Glass

There’s nothing new about projecting on window film, but this is an interesting, if flawed, take on it – at a c-store in, I think, Turkey.

By the looks of things, the projection system is tied to the automated entry door system – so that when sensors are triggered to open the sliding doors, the projector light goes off (so people are not blinded as they walk in).

The challenge here is that shoppers, when inside, will inevitably walk in front of the projector, which is at waist height.

The install in Total gas stations is by a Turkish firm, Opinion.