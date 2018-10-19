Watch: Artwork On Fine Pitch LED Morphs To Logo When Sensor Triggered

This is a cool little concept from the digital creative shop Fusion CI Studios – a morphing animation on a big screen, triggered by a sensor.

The idea, in this case, is artwork on a fine pitch LED display that looks like artwork in a lounge.

My command of motion graphic design tools is non-existent, but I think these sorts of animations can be done, relatively easily, when you have talent, experience and the right plug-ins.

It’s more the concept I like, of a static visual slowly shape-shifting into something very different. This would work nicely in a reception area or VIP lounge of a lux hotel. It would burst into flames in a busy area like a mall or airport, because the file would constantly triggered by passersby.

West Coast-based Fusion seems to specialize in interesting visuals, like this waterfalls effect in a bar at a Catskills, NY casino.