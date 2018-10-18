Spain’s Big Integrator Trison Gets Bigger, Acquiring France’s TMM

Based in A Coruña, TRISON has implemented more than 10,000 projects to date globally and has a pile of tier 1 clients like New Balance, Sephora, Ikea, Porsche and so on. The company did 52 million euros in sales last year.

TMM, based in Paris, has done roughly 4,000 projects and its acquisition adds some premium clients like Air France, Carrefour, Citroen, Novartis and BNP Paribas.

With TMM, says a press release, the TRISON group has multiplied its solutions in technological conceptualization and production of multimedia content, capacities which are key in the consolidation of growth for the Group in the global market. For TMM, the integration is an opportunity to take all their expertise to an increasingly international environment, and also offer a greater operational capacity to its multinational clients.

“We have incorporated the best French company in the sector at the hand of its founder, Michael Baronnier, pioneer in the development of the Digital Signage market in France from the beginning of the 90’s,” says Alberto Cáceres, CEO of the TRISON Group. “For the TRISON Group, the incorporation of TMM occurs at a key moment of growth in an international market which demands a global service in innovative projects, from conceptualisation, the development of the technological solution, and its maintenance. With this deal we strengthen our leadership position so as to offer the best service to our clients”.

No deal terms announced (at least I could not find any …)