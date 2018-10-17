Free Paper: The Revenue Path For Digital OOH Networks

Guest Post: Alan High, ARH Digital Solutions

I was deeply saddened by Lyle Bunn’s passing. I was trying to come up with a way to pay tribute to his life and the contributions he made to our industry. Lyle was a friend for many years and I worked with him on some projects. He was also kind enough to send some business my way.

I got to know Lyle about seven years ago, when I asked him to collaborate with me on a white paper on Revenue Development for the Digital Signage industry. He didn’t want to co-author it, and requested this be my document. He freely offered his time and provided numerous suggestions on the version that I finally published – The Revenue Road Map to Digital Signage.

I had reached out to Lyle in the Spring to ask for his input on creating an updated version but was unable to connect. I now know why.

The latest version reflects the rapid changes that continue in this industry. This new version – The Revenue Path to DOOH Signage – is a must-read for anyone who is considering deploying a digital signage network that is partially or wholly dependent on first- or third-party advertising revenues.

Valuable information is provided on how to manage the venue, landlords, content, network structure, display interactivity , mobile connectivity, audience dwell time, metrics, sales and technology. Insights from this document can help operators avoid the pitfalls that other networks have encountered.

Although Lyle was not involved, his thoughts and suggestions from the original document are reflected throughout. Making this document widely available is the best way for me to thank Lyle.

One request: I would ask that anyone who reads it, and gets some value from its contents, makes a contribution to a cancer charity of their choice. Any amount will make a difference.

I lost my brother to this disease last year and now we have lost a friend to the industry.

You can access the document by simply clicking here …