Digital Pour Your Own Beer Stations Now Online At DC Sports Arena

The renovations at Capital One Arena cost some $40 million and were ready in time for the start of the Washington Capital’s new National Hockey League season. The pro hoops teams also play there.

The main sports arena in the Washington, DC area has unveiled a completely new and upgraded venue and dining experience that includes new signage, wayfinding, and a couple of interesting interactive screen experiences – like pour your own beer stations.

“The primary focus of this transformative renovation project was to enhance the fan experience and provide a new look, a new feel, and a new taste for the millions of patrons who visit our arena each year,” says David Touhey, President of Venues for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “The time was right to make improvements to our venue, which serves as the heart and soul of this constantly evolving neighborhood in the District.”

There are swishier lounges and comfier seats, but in the context of digital the interesting bits are:

At the new Federal Favorites Express grab-and-go location (section 427), two Artificial Intelligent check out scanners have been installed to allow fans to quickly and easily complete their transactions.

At the Over the Top stand (section 417), a 21-tap self-serve beer wall has been installed to allow guests to pour their own beer from a wide selection of brews.

Self-ordering kiosks have been installed at select locations, allowing fans to fully customize and pay for their order using touch screen technology.

The Newly Designed Concessions on all levels now have digital menu boards

There are new digital displays in each quadrant of the concourses as well as upgraded internal wayfinding signage to make the arena even easier to navigate.

Not sure who all is behind the technology set. Haven’t been to that arena, but am going down to Miami this weekend to see the tech in place for the NBA and NFL teams there (and sticking around for the games … woohoo!)