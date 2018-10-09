Suzuki Rolls Out French Dealer Network Using Sony’s Digital Signage Solution. Yeah, Sony …

It is reasonable to suggest that Sony has been, at most, on the fringes of the digital signage industry for many years. So it’s interesting to stumble across indications that it 1) has a solution and 2) it’s getting used.

From UK-based AV magazine comes news that Suzuki France has more than 100 motorcycle dealerships running networked screens built around a solution that includes Sony Bravia displays and the electronics giant’s own Teos Manage CMS solution.