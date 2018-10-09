LED Billboard Barge Starts Cruising Up And Down Manhattan’s Surrounding Waterways

New York’s Times Square is a 110% assault on your senses, and a massive tourist attraction, so a barge working the Hudson and East Rivers with an LED billboard on it will probably generate not much more than eye-rolls and shrugs from seasoned residents.

This past weekend saw what I think was the maiden voyages of something called the Ballyhoo 2 – a custom-built 72-foot boat equipped with back-to-back 60-foot LED boards. It worked the Hudson River promoting the debut this weekend of the latest season of the zombie-driven TV series, The Walking Dead.

The media company behind the barge already has a vessel working the wavy shores off Miami and South Beach.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
