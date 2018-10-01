New Balance Uses Machine Learning With Digital Poster To ID And Reward NYC Fashionistas

The footwear brand New Balance did an interesting machine learning-driven digital signage piece on the streets of New York recently, putting up a screen and sensors that scanned approaching pedestrians and flagging those people who weren’t dressing like everyone else.

The “activation” – run for a day during New York Fashion Week – used camera-based pattern-detection to look in real-time at the colors, patterns, shapes, styles and other features of people’s outfits, and then pointing out “anomalies and exceptions to the norm.”

New Balance had street marketing crews stopping people if they triggered an “Exception Spotted” notice on the screen at a Soho store. Those people were rewarded with a pair of the brand’s sneakers.