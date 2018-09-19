Cineplex Wins Digital Menu Boards Deal For European Subway Shops

Toronto-based Cineplex Digital Media (aka CDM) has been engaged by the European wing of Subway to “design, deploy, support and operate a network of digital menu boards at Subway locations across Europe.”

The digital signage wing of Cineplex, the dominant movie chain in Canada, is providing strategic creative content, consulting services and marketing initiatives to Subway, which has more than 5,400 restaurants in Europe (I did not know that).

CDM, says a press release, was selected for its creative expertise, flexible content management features and extensive experience providing digital menu board solutions to global brands in the Quick Service Restaurant market. Each network will consist of four 47″ displays to be installed behind Subway sandwich counters and will feature CDM’s proprietary software solution which enables restaurant franchisees to manage and control in-store digital marketing programs.

“As a global franchise operating in multiple countries and languages, Subway has complex business needs that require customizable solutions and maximum flexibility,” says Mike Brouwers, Regional Marketing Director, Subway Europe. “CDM has a wealth of experience managing unique digital networks and their simplified solution to display content in multiple languages using a single source made them an obvious partner choice for this large-scale deployment.”

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Subway as we continue to expand our international footprint and provide strategic digital solutions for top brands around the globe,” says Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cineplex Digital Media. “As the world’s largest submarine sandwich franchise, Subway recognizes the importance of providing dynamic, engaging and interactive guest experiences and we look forward to working together to optimize the overall customer journey.”

So far, CDM has launched its digital menu boards at over 100 Subway restaurants in the UK, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, France, Belgium, Italy and Spain. Over the coming years, the PR says, the solution will also see the installation of digital screens into new and existing locations across Europe.

It’s not clear if this is an investment that will be made by the head office or by the franchisors – but most likely the latter. That used to be a ball and chain for digital signage companies, because each new store had to be sold on the benefits, one at a time. These days, even if that’s still the case, costs are far lower and the return on investment model clear and persuasive.

I don’t think there has even an announcement on this, but my understanding from several people is that Cineplex is no longer the digital menuboard technology provider for Tim Hortons – work it did for years and years, originally as EK3 (which Cineplex acquired). My understanding is the Brazilian-backed holding company guys who now own Timmies (and Burger King) wanted a deal so low it wasn’t worth signing up on. However, I THINK Cineplex still does content work for them.

Send me a quiet note if you have the full story.