Disney Concert Hall In LA To Get Projection-Mapped, Based On Music Data

Via Curbed LA

One of the more recognizable buildings in downtown Los Angeles – the Walt Disney Concert Hall – is getting projection-mapped later this month to celebrate the start of the LA Philharmonic’s new season.

The Frank Gehry-designed building’s weird and wavy metallic surfaces will be the subjection of digital data projections from September 27 to October 6, with the work put together by LA-based data sculptor Refik Anadol.

Anadol is the guy who did the crazy 3D visuals in the Salesforce tower lobby in San Francisco, and more recently at Charlotte (NC’s) airport. I did a podcast with him quite recently.

The set-up, running through the evenings, will use 42 edge-blended projectors, with the visuals driven by data derived from the orchestra’s music archives.

Anadol, reports Curbed LA, took images, audio, and videos from the philharmonic’s archive and transformed the material into data points that he then reinterpreted as colorful and dynamic patterns.

Looking forward to seeing footage from that. Bit of a drive, from Nova Scotia, to see that first-hand, unfortunately.