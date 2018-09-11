Six Fine-Pitch LED Columns Welcome Visitors To Louis Vuitton Foundation

This is the atrium of the Louis Vuitton Foundation building in Paris – a one-of-a-kind business and cultural center that is also an art museum and the global headquarters of LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton.
There are six fine-pitch LED columns welcoming guests and displaying artworks from the museum’s collection, as well as LV branded themes. The data-driven content all runs off SpinetiX’s digital signage software, Elementi, and its little, solid-state HMP350 players. The content has a crazy resolution of 192 by 2112 pixels.
The project was pulled together by a pair of SpinetiX partners – Alliance Project and COMIL.
Very nice!